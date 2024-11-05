Santa Clara homeless shelter displaces individuals for families

HomeFirst has been one of Santa Clara County’s homeless service providers for more than three decades.

On July 1, HomeFirst rescinded their contract with Santa Clara County due to a scandal involving allegedly racist firing practices. The county gave the contract to the Bill Wilson Center, which serves unhoused children, youth, and families.

According to San Jose Spotlight, the switch disrupted the unhoused population being served by HomeFirst ,who are older adults being displaced in favor of families.

Those affected by the change in services have had to exit the shelter and find other spaces to live – a tent, their car, or even under a stairwell at a school.

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors were told that they only had one qualified company to replace HomeFirst. The Board was recommended by the Office of Supportive Housing to vote for Bill Wilson Center, otherwise the shelter would close.

More than 60 residents were displaced by this change. By the end of October, eight adults were left in the shelter.