Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Whither BART? A sobering look at the future of Bay Area public transportation
This interview aired in the April 26, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.
The pandemic has ebbed and businesses are trying to achieve a new post-pandemic normal, but use of public transport has yet to rebound.
KALW's News Editor Sunni Khalid spoke with Brian Taylor, a professor of urban planning and public policy, as well as the director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at UCLA, about the murky future for public transit.
Press the play button above to listen to the interview