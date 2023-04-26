© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Whither BART? A sobering look at the future of Bay Area public transportation

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 26, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT
Professor Brian D. Taylor
Courtesy of UCLA.
/
Professor Brian D. Taylor

This interview aired in the April 26, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

The pandemic has ebbed and businesses are trying to achieve a new post-pandemic normal, but use of public transport has yet to rebound.

KALW's News Editor Sunni Khalid spoke with Brian Taylor, a professor of urban planning and public policy, as well as the director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at UCLA, about the murky future for public transit.

Press the play button above to listen to the interview

Tags
Crosscurrents
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid