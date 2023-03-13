© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Meet UC Berkeley Police Chief Yogananda Pittman

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published March 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
UC Berkeley Police Chief Yogananda Pittman
UC Berkeley Police Chief Yogananda Pittman

Today, we meet the new chief of the UC Berkeley Police — Yogananda Pittman. Chief Pittman’s career has been marked by significant moments in recent history. She joined the Capitol police force in Washington DC a few days after 9/11. In 2016 she led security for the Obama presidential inauguration event, as the first black woman police captain. More recently, just a few hours after the January 6th capitol attack, she was promoted as interim chief of the U.S. Capitol Police. But in February of this year, Chief Pittman made the cross country move to start a new position — as the UC Berkeley police chief. Chief Pittman talks about policing at a university campus and as a Black woman.

This interview was produced by Astrid Fedel.

