Teachers in the Oakland Unified School District are on strike

This interview played in the May 9, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Last Thursday, the union representing nearly 3,000 Oakland public school teachers and staff, went on strike. This followed the collapse of last-minute negotiations between the union and the Oakland Unified School District /over a new contract.

After seven months of talks, the main issue is wages — which some Oakland teachers say are far below what educators in neighboring school districts are paid.

KALW’s News Editor Sunni Khalid spoke to Oakland Oakland Technical High School teachers Colleen Egan and David Minnitti about their thoughts on the strike.