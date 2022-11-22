City of Concord apologizes for a gas line fire last week

On November 16th, a construction crew contracted by the City of Concord struck a gas line.

The fire ignited a pavement grinder and spread to a nearby pole. No one was injured.

Firefighters had to wait two hours for PG&E to shut down the gas line, so they could extinguish the blaze.

Telephone service was cut and the fire shut off power to Mount Diablo High School, John Muir Hospital and part of Grant Street for the rest of the day.

Concord City Manager Valerie Barone said in a statement, “the city's engineering team paused all work on the project and met on-site with the contractor, Bay Cities Paving, and PG&E to review all safety protocols.”

PG&E replaced the broken pipe and work resumed on Saturday.

Following the incident, city officials apologized to the residents. Barone said, in the statement,"as a city, we take public safety very seriously, and we apologize for the significant inconvenience this incident caused."