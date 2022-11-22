© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
City of Concord apologizes for a gas line fire last week

KALW | By Astrid Fedel
Published November 22, 2022 at 3:21 PM PST
On November 16th, a construction crew contracted by the City of Concord struck a gas line.

The fire ignited a pavement grinder and spread to a nearby pole. No one was injured.

Firefighters had to wait two hours for PG&E to shut down the gas line, so they could extinguish the blaze.

Telephone service was cut and the fire shut off power to Mount Diablo High School, John Muir Hospital and part of Grant Street for the rest of the day.

Concord City Manager Valerie Barone said in a statement, “the city's engineering team paused all work on the project and met on-site with the contractor, Bay Cities Paving, and PG&E to review all safety protocols.”

PG&E replaced the broken pipe and work resumed on Saturday.

Following the incident, city officials apologized to the residents. Barone said, in the statement,"as a city, we take public safety very seriously, and we apologize for the significant inconvenience this incident caused."

Astrid Fedel
Originally from France, I moved in the Bay Area in 2017. After completing my studies in Political Science and Communication between France and Latinoamerica, I specialized as a content manager and producer in the visual communication industry, while writing for a handful of design media. In 2022, I co-founded the production company Incomedia.
