© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Angel Olsen discusses her bittersweet new album, 'Big Time'

By Ari Shapiro,
Noah CaldwellSarah Handel
Published June 3, 2022 at 1:27 PM PDT
Angel Olsen.
Angela Ricciardi
/
Courtesy of the artist
Angel Olsen.

For nearly a decade, going back to her debut album Half Way Home, singer-songwriter Angel Olsen's music has lived a life of dusty solitude and expansive introspection, finding meaning in lonely blue skies.

"I've always been kind of an emo kid," Olsen says in an interview with All Things Considered. "I've always been obsessed over dark and light, and things that pass. Sometimes you can change so much."

On her new album, titled Big Time and released today, those thematic preoccupations became strikingly literal; ahead of recording it, Olsen suffered the loss of both of her parents in quick succession, just shortly after finding love and coming out to them.

That swell of experiences drew Olsen, understandably, to the silhouette of country music. She spoke to NPR about the process of recording it against that bittersweet backdrop, collaborating with her partner (begrudgingly, at first) and learning to ignore the gulf between generations – in favor of love.

To hear this conversation, use the audio player at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News Kate DoyleNPR Music
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Noah Caldwell
See stories by Noah Caldwell
Sarah Handel