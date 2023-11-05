Week in photos: Israel-Hamas war

Nearly a month after Hamas militants launched a deadly attack Oct. 7, Israel continues to step up its war against Hamas.
About 1,400 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and more than 240 people were kidnapped. In the four weeks since, almost 10,000 people have been killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza.
The week ended with demonstrations across the globe, calling for a cease-fire and a humanitarian end to the violence.
Here is a look at scenes from the past week.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.