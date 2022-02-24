Photos: Ukrainians seek shelter as security forces defend against Russia's invasion

The wide-scale incursion has dramatically changed the mood in Kyiv, the nation's capital, as Ukrainians awoke Thursday, Feb. 24, under the new reality that they were at war. Ukraine's military has claimed that Russia has faced steep casualties as a result of fierce fighting, but Russia's military is telling a different story.
Ukrainian military officials have said thousands of Ukrainians have enlisted in recent days to join in the fight, too; Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Friday the service would accept enlistees over age 60, as long as they're physically able.
"Many residents of Kyiv are trying to evacuate towards the West," NPR's Tim Mak said from Ukraine on Morning Edition on Thursday. "There are long lines that we've observed all day at ATMs, gas stations and supermarkets. In fact, right now, as I speak to you, we're in line to get gas. Traffic is at a standstill leaving town, making it really difficult for people."
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that it had begun the process of cutting diplomatic ties with Russia at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "in accordance with the norms established by international law."
On Monday, Feb.28, cease-fire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia near the Belarus-Ukraine border ended with no breakthrough to end the fighting, but with both sides agreeing to further talks.
U.S. officials have said for weeks that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent, a warning that Russia, in turn, dismissed as scaremongering. U.S. President Joe Biden warned of a "catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."
Biden announced new sanctions on Russia's military and economy Thursday, Feb. 25, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin and his country would bear the costs of the attack. On Saturday, the U.S. joined Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the U.K. and the EU Commission in vowing to impose "restrictive measures that will prevent the Russian Central Bank from deploying its reserves" to undermine the effect of the sanctions.
