Here Are The Longlist Nominees For This Year's National Book Awards

Updated September 16, 2021 at 10:15 AM ET
Over the next few days, we'll be finding out which books made the longlists for this year's National Book Awards — beginning Wednesday morning with Young People's Literature and finishing up Friday with Fiction.
Check back with us throughout the week as we post each list to see who's in the running and find links to our coverage.
Finalists will be announced October 5th, and we're set to find out the winners November 17th during a live ceremony at a New York City venue — a return to form after last year's pandemic-induced virtual broadcast. But there will be virtual elements, and for those who can't make it to New York, the event will still be streaming live.
Fiction
Nonfiction
Poetry
Translated Literature
Young People's Literature
Threa Almontaser, The Wild Fox of Yemen
Baba Badji, Ghost Letters
Desiree C. Bailey, What Noise Against the Cane
CM Burroughs, Master Suffering
Andrés Cerpa, The Vault
Martín Espada, Floaters
Forrest Gander, Twice Alive
Douglas Kearney, Sho
Hoa Nguyen, A Thousand Times You Lose Your Treasure
Jackie Wang, The Sunflower Cast A Spell To Save Us From The Void
Translated Literature
Maryse Condé, Waiting for the Waters to Rise, translated from the French by Richard Philcox
Elisa Shua Dusapin, Winter in Sokcho, translated from the French by Aneesa Abbas Higgins
Ge Fei, Peach Blossom Paradise, translated from the Chinese by Canaan Morse
Nona Fernández, The Twilight Zone, translated from the Spanish by Natasha Wimmer
Bo-Young Kim, On the Origin of Species and Other Stories, translated from the Korean by Joungmin Lee Comfort and Sora Kim-Russell
Benjamín Labatut, When We Cease to Understand the World, translated from the Spanish by Adrian Nathan West
Elvira Navarro, Rabbit Island: Stories, translated from the Spanish by Christina MacSweeney
Judith Schalansky, An Inventory of Losses,translated from the German by Jackie Smith
Young People's Literature
Safia Elhillo, Home Is Not a Country
Shing Yin Khor, The Legend of Auntie Po
Darcie Little Badger, A Snake Falls to Earth
Malinda Lo, Last Night at the Telegraph Club
Kyle Lukoff, Too Bright to See
Kekla Magoon, Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party's Promise to the People
Amber McBride, Me (Moth)
Anna-Marie McLemore, The Mirror Season
Carole Boston Weatherford; illustrations by Floyd Cooper, Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre
Paula Yoo, From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry: The Killing of Vincent Chin and the Trial that Galvanized the Asian American Movement
