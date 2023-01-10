Powerful storms continue to pound Bay Area

The National Weather Service said strong thunder and lightning accompanied heavy downpours of rain that fell upon the Bay Area earlier today, causing more widespread flooding, downed trees and power outages.

Thunderstorms are expected to hit the entire Bay Area, stretching from Santa Rosa south to Monterey and San Benito counties.

The storms, which are expected to continue into next week, have had widespread impacts in practically every corner of the Bay Area.

The Bay Area and most of California are under a flood watch, as several reservoirs, rivers and creeks are already at or near capacity, with more days of heavy rainfall forecast.

In San Francisco, work crews are responding to obstructions on multiple streets, according to alerts from the city's emergency services.

Crews advise drivers to consider alternative routes and allow for additional travel time, as the affected roadways will likely have traffic delays.

PG&E emergency crews are also working to restore power to at least 10,000 Bay Area customers. Conditions along the Central Coast have made it difficult for crews to work, PG&E said, which may lead to extended outages.

The utility company says this has been its largest statewide storm response effort in its history.

At least 14 people have lost their lives since heavy storms began to lash California at the end of December.