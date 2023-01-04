Bay Area braces for second powerful rainstorm in as many weeks

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch and a high wind advisory throughout the Bay Area, with the storm expected to increase in intensity throughout the day. It is already having a widespread impact.

Local governments across the region are bracing for the storm, which is being driven by moisture and winds forming over the Pacific Ocean. Light rain is already falling throughout the region, but winds are also expected between 20 and 40 mph in low-lying areas with gusts as high as 80 mph at higher elevations.

In San Francisco, the Department of Public Works said earlier today that no more sandbags are currently available for residents and businesses seeking them to prevent flooding from the storm hitting the city this week.

People have lined up this week for the sandbags, which the city was limiting to five per address at the Public Works operations yard at Marin and Kansas streets, after a previous storm over the weekend caused widespread flooding in parts of San Francisco.

Public Works officials said more sandbags are expected to be available at the operations yard later today, but the exact time was to be determined.

Meanwhile, BART crews are standing by in the event of a flood, a BART official said earlier today.

Downtown San Francisco stations are most likely to face entrance closures, as there have been issues with flooding in the past, though staff and equipment are at the ready, BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said.

BART will also be running trains at slower speeds during the storm, and riders should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

In Marin County, the government activated its severe weather emergency shelter today for people experiencing homelessness in anticipation of heavier rainfall this week.

The overnight warming shelter is located at the Marin County Health and Wellness campus located at 3240 Kerner Blvd., in San Rafael.

San Leandro parks are closed until further notice to ensure the safety of the public, city officials said earlier today.

Local officials also provided tips to prepare for and respond to Wednesday's rain and high winds.

In San Jose, the city government declared a state of emergency Tuesday and has warned residents to be ready to evacuate, if necessary, by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes.

Santa Cruz County declared a local emergency Tuesday in response to the ongoing winter storms hitting the region.