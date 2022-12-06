Veteran of January 6th Capitol riot to head U-C Berkeley Police

Yogananda Pittman will take charge on Feb. 1, 2023 and is replacing Margo Bennett, who is retiring, according to UC Berkeley officials.

Pittman held several positions in the Capitol Police Department during the course of her 21 years there and was one of the first two African American women to earn a promotion to captain.

She served as interim chief for six months following the violent Jan. 6th insurrection.

At Berkeley, Pittman will help implement campus security reforms designed to improve emergency management, mental health crisis response and "strengthen relations with diverse communities," officials said.

She said she will spend the first 100 days on the job meeting with various groups to get a better understanding of their concerns.