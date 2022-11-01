The City of Oakland drops requirement for masking at large indoor events

Starting today, people attending large indoor events in Oakland will no longer be required to wear masks – although masks are still recommended in indoor settings for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

The ordinance requiring masking in large indoor events had previously been amended by the Oakland City Council in May. At that time, the number of attendees that constituted a large indoor event was increased from 500 to 2,500, and a requirement for proof of vaccination was dropped.

This latest change puts the City of Oakland in line with the rest of Alameda County and the State of California , which has strongly recommended – but not required – masks at indoor events with 1,000 or more people, since April.

Although Oakland is dropping its mask requirement for large indoor events, it’s important to remember that there are still situations in which masks are required. People entering Oakland city facilities must wear masks , and Alameda County requires anyone who visits a healthcare facility or a senior center to be masked. Finally, businesses, offices, and other facilities are free to make and enforce their own masking requirements.