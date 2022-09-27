Kaiser mental health workers strike continues into seventh week

Workers in Northern California and the Central Valley went on strike Aug. 15. Leaders of the National Union of Healthcare Workers said Sunday t he final tally was 1,349 to 222 to reject the latest contract offer.

Ilana Marcucci-Morris, a Kaiser therapist and a member of the union's bargaining team said, "We presented Kaiser officials detailed proposals to increase staffing and improve access to care in the first negotiating session 14 months ago, and we won't accept a contract that ignores those issues. "

She added that Kaiser executives can't have any misconceptions about what it will take to secure a contract and urged the health care provider to return to the bargaining table to reach an agreement to end the strike.

A Kaiser spokesperson said 60 percent of the company's therapists have chosen to work through the strike.

According to the spokesperson, the union demands will,"reduce access to mental health care for our members, and we have been clear we are not willing to do that.”

Workers want increased staffing and improved access to care for patients who sometimes must wait months for therapy appointments. Both sides have agreed to a wage increase, but the union also wants therapists to have more time to see returning patients and perform all of their patient care duties.