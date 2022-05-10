Matt Dorsey appointed to San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors

Dorsey, who has also worked in the San Francisco City Attorney's Office under former City Attorney Dennis Herrera, will succeed Assemblyman Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, who was elected to the state legislature last month.

The 57-year-old Dorsey will represent District 6 , which includes the Tenderloin, SoMa and Treasure Island.

Dorsey said at Monday’s swearing-in ceremony that he intends to be a full partner with the Mayor and his colleagues on the board.

A recovering addict, Dorsey said he hopes to target and reduce opioid addiction and overdose deaths while on the board. He also said he asked Breed to consider him for the vacant board seat in part because of his lived experience with addiction.

Dorsey, the city’s second openly gay supervisor, also said he also intends to prioritize building more housing, addressing traffic congestion, improving public transit, improving public safety and advancing LGBTQ rights while on the board.

Dorsey worked under former City Attorney Herrera for 14 years as a senior advisor and a communications director, helping Herrera's efforts to fight for and obtain marriage equality for the state's gay and lesbian couples.