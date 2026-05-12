Philz Coffee union affiliates with largest private sector union in Northern California

In 2024, workers at the Philz Coffee on Gilman Street in Berkeley became the company's first — and only — union. The decision to unionize came after some employees were sent home for wearing pro-Palestine pins to work.

This week, the union, now called Philz Workers United, announced they’re affiliating with United Food and Commercial Workers Local 5 — or UFCW5 — the largest private sector union in Northern California.

In an email to KALW, Philz employees said affiliating with UFCW5 will give workers the “strength, resources, and solidarity” they need to “make sure workers have a permanent voice in the future of Philz.”

In 2025, Philz Coffee was sold to a private equity firm, prompting fears about the future of the company. Those fears manifested last month when the CEO told its stores to take down all Pride flags. But after a lot of public backlash, the decision was reversed.

After seeing the community successfully rally to put the Pride flags back up, workers were inspired to continue their organizing.

These Berkeley Philz Coffee employees are part of a growing labor movement among Bay Area coffee workers. UFCW5 also represents employees at Highwire Coffee, Verve Coffee, Cat and Cloud Coffee, and Peerless Coffee.

