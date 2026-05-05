California 'plain language' bill would make important information easier to understand

Plain language uses simple words and short sentences to help people understand information. The State Council on Developmental Disabilities initiated this bill to make it easier for Californians to access benefits and services.

Their executive director Aaron Carruthers explains that the stakes for this are high:

“When people can't understand forms or instructions, they miss benefits that they could be entitled to," he told KALW. "There's almost four million Californians who are not receiving support services that are available to them.”

Carruthers says it can make a big difference for people who are using government services.

“In places where plain language is implemented or robust, we see higher use and utilization.”

For example...

“The US Veterans Benefits Administration implemented plain language standards, and they saw revisions to one annual contact letter raise the response rate from 35 percent to 55 percent.”

The bill aims to help people with disabilities or limited English proficiency. But Carruthers says it’s more than that.

“Every time people with disabilities have made advances in law, everybody benefits.”

The senate appropriations committee is currently assessing the bill’s fiscal impact. If it passes, it will go to the senate for further consideration.