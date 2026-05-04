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San Francisco’s RESET center offers an alternative to jail for those arrested for public intoxication

KALW | By Arlen Levy
Published May 4, 2026 at 2:54 PM PDT
Officers outside of RESET center on 444 6th st.
Arlen Levy
/
KALW
Officers outside of RESET center on 444 6th st.

The RESET Center will provide an alternative to jail or hospitalization for individuals who are arrested under the influence of drugs.

Health officials said the center will provide 24/7 nursing care, access to social workers and peer support. Treatment will not be mandatory, but staff will work to encourage people to seek help.

Individuals taken into custody for public intoxication are only held while deemed under the influence, once they pass a sobriety test they are free to go.

Sheriff of San Francisco, Paul Miyamoto, is overseeing the program, with support from the Department of Public Health (DPH) “There's no cells, there's no bars, there's no locked doors. This is not a detention facility.”

The city has contracted with the for profit company Connections Health Solutions LLC to manage triaging individuals who pass through the center.

The opening of the RESET Center builds on Mayor Lurie’s Breaking the Cycle initiative to combat the fentanyl crisis.

The facility is located at 444 6th Street.
Bay Area Headlines
Arlen Levy
Arlen Levy is a Newsroom Fellow with Crosscurrents 2026 Audio Academy
See stories by Arlen Levy