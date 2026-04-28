© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to stream the SFUSD School Board Meeting starting at 6:30 p.m on April 28th.

California Highway Patrol is cracking down on speeding today

KALW | By Cara Nguyen
Published April 28, 2026 at 1:54 PM PDT
The Maximum Enforcement Period is from Tuesday April 28th 6:00am until Wednesday April 29th 5:59am.
Mussi Katz
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Maximum Enforcement Period is from Tuesday April 28th 6:00am until Wednesday April 29th 5:59am.

California Highway Patrol officers are deployed across the state in full force from now until tomorrow morning, specifically to catch people who are speeding.

They call it a Maximum Enforcement Period, and its goal is to deter dangerous driving.

The CHP and DMV also recently launched the Forwarded Actions for Speeding Tickets program to expedite the removal of speeding drivers from roads. If you’re caught driving over 100 mph, it automatically sends the citation to the DMV, which can then suspend or revoke your license.

The Maximum Enforcement Period ends Wednesday morning at 5:59am.
Bay Area Headlines
Cara Nguyen
Cara Nguyen is committed to documenting the people, landscapes, melodies, and histories that make a place home.
See stories by Cara Nguyen