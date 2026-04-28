California Highway Patrol is cracking down on speeding today

California Highway Patrol officers are deployed across the state in full force from now until tomorrow morning, specifically to catch people who are speeding.

They call it a Maximum Enforcement Period, and its goal is to deter dangerous driving.

The CHP and DMV also recently launched the Forwarded Actions for Speeding Tickets program to expedite the removal of speeding drivers from roads. If you’re caught driving over 100 mph, it automatically sends the citation to the DMV, which can then suspend or revoke your license.

The Maximum Enforcement Period ends Wednesday morning at 5:59am.