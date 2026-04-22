Whistleblower complaint rocks Alameda County District Attorney’s office

A deputy Alameda County district attorney claims she was retaliated against by the office after pointing out alleged conflicts of interests and violations of the law.

The Oaklandside reports Deputy District Attorney Alexandra Grayner made the allegations in a 42-page complaint she filed with the county in February.Grayner claimed there was a conflict of interest between the DA’s office and the Alameda County Civil Grand Jury in 2021 and 2022.

She argued that the DA’s office should have recused itself from advising the grand jury at a time when the jury was looking into alleged wrongdoing by the longtime former District Attorney Nancy O’Malley and her staff.

According to the complaint , Grayner said the way the DA’s office investigated and prosecuted welfare fraud cases amounts to “extortion,” and the issuing of bench warrants, in some cases, were “illegal.”

She also claimed that stress caused by the alleged conflict of interest contributed to the 2021 suicide of a deputy DA, who was the grand jury’s legal advisor.

The complaint is the first step to filing a lawsuit against a government agency.

A spokesperson for the DA’s office told The Oaklandside that they do not comment on pending litigation.