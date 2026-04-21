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Betty Yee drops out of California's race for governor

KALW | By Laura Fitzgerald,
CapRadio
Published April 21, 2026 at 1:38 PM PDT
Former State Controller and gubernatorial candidate Betty Yee
Gage Skidmore
/
Wikimedia Commons
Former State Controller and gubernatorial candidate Betty Yee

Former California State Controller Betty Yee announced she’s suspending her campaign for Governor yesterday. From our partners at CapRadio, Laura Fitzgerald has more.

Yee, a Democrat, was among a handful of candidates polling at less than 10 percent according to a recent PPIC poll.

She told reporters on Monday that her polling made it difficult for her campaign to bring in the resources needed to get through the primary. She was critical of Democratic party leaders’ calls on lower polling candidates to drop out.

"Look when you have polls that are solely for the purpose of narrowing the field and you’re in single digits and every subsequent poll shows that you’re in single digits that has a, that has an effect on donors about, you know, your viability."

Yee also said she doesn’t believe voters are prioritizing experience and competence when it comes to the governor’s race.

She didn’t immediately endorse another candidate in the race, but said she would do so in the coming weeks. Six Democrats and two Republicans are still running.
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