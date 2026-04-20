Budget axe aimed at senior and disability services

Nonprofits, seniors and people with disabilities are calling on the mayor to fund vital programs facing elimination under San Francisco’s latest budget proposal. Madison Alvarado with our partners at the San Francisco Public Press explains.

Older adults make up roughly 23 percent of San Francisco’s population and will grow to 30 percent by 2030.

The Department of Disability and Aging Services proposed cutting millions of dollars for case management, community engagement, workforce development, and more. Many of these cuts are in stark contrast to a recent survey, which found that seniors are struggling with isolation, and navigating healthcare and housing systems.

Instead of slashing funds, community members are asking Mayor Daniel Lurie to preserve programs for some of our city’s most vulnerable.

In San Francisco, I’m Madison Alvarado.

