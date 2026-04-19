Local activists display anti-Israeli banner on Twin Peaks

A large banner, urging an end to U.S. aid to Israel was displayed at Twin Peaks over the weekend.

The 50-by-100 foot, red, black, green and white banner was assembled Saturday. It read, “End US Aid to Israel.”

Mission Local reported that the banner was the work of an anonymous group of dozens of local activists. They are protesting the American funding for recent Israeli military strikes that have killed tens of thousands of Palestinian, Lebanese and Iranian civilians.

The group assembled the banner near the same spot where the Pink Triangle monument has traditionally been placed during Pride Weekend. Police arrived on the scene, but took no action. The activists dismantled the banner after about three hours.