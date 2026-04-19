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Local activists display anti-Israeli banner on Twin Peaks

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 19, 2026 at 10:20 PM PDT
A panoramic view of San Francisco from Twin Peaks
Tolka Rover
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
A panoramic view of San Francisco from Twin Peaks

A large banner, urging an end to U.S. aid to Israel was displayed at Twin Peaks over the weekend.

The 50-by-100 foot, red, black, green and white banner was assembled Saturday. It read, “End US Aid to Israel.”

Mission Local reported that the banner was the work of an anonymous group of dozens of local activists. They are protesting the American funding for recent Israeli military strikes that have killed tens of thousands of Palestinian, Lebanese and Iranian civilians.

The group assembled the banner near the same spot where the Pink Triangle monument has traditionally been placed during Pride Weekend. Police arrived on the scene, but took no action. The activists dismantled the banner after about three hours.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid