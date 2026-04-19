Bill seeks to provide CEQA exemptions for clean energy projects

A bill that would provide full exemptions to the state’s restrictive environmental laws is fueling debates between advocates in the climate space.

Last-minute amendments made to the bill removed controversial language that would have made it difficult to challenge clean energy projects.

But critics are still concerned with the precedent it could create. Kim Delfino with Defenders of Wildlife says the bill would allow certain projects to encroach on habitat conservation lands or state parks.

"I think we just need to tighten up this CEQA exemption and to give better protections for lands that we have set aside because we believe that they’re important for conservation, for public recreation and for future generations."

Delfino is referring to the state’s restrictive environmental quality law.

Bill author Senator Scott Wiener, of San Francisco, says exemptions are necessary to streamline clean energy projects.

"What sometimes happens in the legislature is it gets so weighted down, so many restrictions and especially patchwork restrictions if that’s what ends up happening, that it becomes unusable and then why pass it and say we’ve done it when it doesn’t actually do anything. "

The Large Scale Solar Association and Rural County Representatives of California support the bill noting the permitting process leads to delays and cost overruns.

It now heads to the Senate Energy, Utilities and Communications Committee.

