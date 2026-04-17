Sunset Dunes opponents appeal city court decision to keep Great Highway a park

A group of lawyered-up Sunset residents are once again challenging Prop K — a ballot measure that closed a two-mile stretch of the Great Highway to private vehicles.

The appeal was filed Tuesday. It cited the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA. That’s a 1970s state law that has been widely used in local land use disputes .

The group says that the supervisors were legally obligated to request an environmental review before Prop. K was put on the ballot.

Traffic diversion into residential neighborhoods, increased congestion, and air quality impacts are some of the issues they say were not addressed before voters made a decision on the road.

A spokesperson for the City Attorney’s office, wrote in a statement that “a thorough examination of these issues” was conducted and the city “complied with CEQA and other state laws.”

Opponents of the park are also gathering signatures to place another measure on the November ballot asking San Francisco voters to weigh in again on the road closure. They need around 10,000 signatures. The deadline to submit the petitions is July 6.

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