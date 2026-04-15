Two S.F. billionaires spent $1.5M against Daniel Lurie — now they’re spending millions for him

Venture capitalist and chairman of the San Francisco Standard, Michael Moritz and CEO of cryptocurrency company Ripple, Chris Larsen have pledged over 4 million dollars to support Mayor Lurie’s electoral priorities this year.

They’re part of nearly 100 donors who have pledged over 8 million to fund measures and candidates backed by Lurie on the ballot in San Francisco this year.

The bulk of their contributions are going towards Lurie’s charter-reform efforts.

Lurie’s proposed charter reform package would give more authority to the city’s executive branch by shifting powers from the Board of Supervisors and city commissions to the mayor and city administrator.

It would also make it more difficult for supervisors or the public to put measures on the ballot by raising the threshold for signatures needed.