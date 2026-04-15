Rates of sexually transmitted infections are on the decline in San Francisco

It’s Sexually Transmitted Infection Awareness Week at the San Francisco Department of Public Health and a new report from the agency shows that cases of sexually transmitted diseases dramatically dropped in the city last year.

In 2025, San Francisco saw a 24% decrease in reported syphilis cases, an 18% decrease in chlamydia cases, and a 5% decrease in gonorrhea cases when compared to 2024.

Public health officials believe that the increased use of an antibiotic meant to prevent infection, doxycycline, has contributed to the decline.

However, the department says disparities still persist across the city.

Black residents continue to be affected by chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis at higher rates than other racial groups. And people experiencing homelessness and using drugs were reported to be disproportionately affected by syphilis.

The Department of Public Health says that it’s working with community groups to create a collaborative approach to address public health concerns. The agency encourages people to talk with their doctors and get regular testing.

For those without insurance, the department recommends the San Francisco City Clinic can be an option.