Scientists, climate activists mourn repeal of EPA Endangerment Finding

The 2009 Endangerment Finding determined that greenhouse gases threatened public health and allowed the EPA to regulate them under the Clean Air Act.

In February, the Trump administration repealed the finding, making it much harder to regulate air pollution.

Scientists and climate activists from Scientist Rebellion Turtle Island and Extinction Rebellion led a funeral procession, some in lab coats, others in all black.

They held the vigil, with singing and eulogies, by the front steps of the office as EPA employees walked out on their lunch breaks.

Activists wanted to offer condolences for the work they had done on the Endangerment Finding that was now rendered obsolete by the appeal. Some appreciated the condolences. Many others continued to just walk by.

Cara Nguyen Dr. Michelle Merrill of Scientist Rebellion gives a eulogy.

They sang: "We mourn the rise of dirty air / With sadness we shall sing / Our climate's getting hotter / Let our voices ring"

Dr. Paul English worked for over 20 years as an environmental epidemiologist at the California Department of Public Health. "I worked a lot in air quality and personally I have seen what the effects of poor air quality has done to the population here in California with wildfire exposure," he said. " I just feel personally committed to do everything I can to prevent this from happening."

Though the EPA’s decision is final, it’s likely to face upcoming legal challenges.

The repeal is expected to make its way to the Supreme Court in the coming years, which would ultimately set the stage for the future of US climate policy.