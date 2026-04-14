San Mateo residents: apply to serve on your local commissions and boards this month

Board members and commissioners help advise elected leaders on issues impacting their community.

They are unpaid volunteer positions but they have the ability to shape the way the city runs. Some of the positions are specifically reserved for civic-minded youth between the ages of 13 and 17 years old.

San Mateo City Clerk, Martin McTaggart says it's a great way for residents to give back. "A lot of people really find it rewarding to learn more about what's going on in their communities, contribute to the discussion, and help make a concrete difference."

There are ten boards or commissions with over 20 vacancies that the City of San Mateo is trying to fill this year. That covers everything from the library to the arts commission to mosquito and vector control.

Applications close on Friday, April 24 and interviews will be done in the month of May.

Here's the link to learn more about the positions available and information on how to apply online.

