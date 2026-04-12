Proposal to prohibit federal immigration operations on state property clears first hurdle

Democratic state lawmakers are pushing a measure that calls for banning immigration enforcement operations from being staged on state property anywhere in California.

That would include state parks, public universities and government office buildings.

Shiu-Ming Cheer with the California Immigrant Policy Center, which co-sponsored the bill, says immigration raids at these and other locations are taking a toll.

“This has heightened fear among local residents who are avoiding particular areas and sometimes not going out at all. This includes forgoing vital medical care and important appointments for themselves and their children.”

More than 50 immigrant justice, labor unions and civil rights organizations across the state support the bill. There is no formal opposition to it.

Critics and legal experts, however, have questioned whether the state has the authority to restrict the federal government’s immigration enforcement actions.

The measure passed the Assembly Judiciary Committee last week and now heads to the governmental organization committee.

