Berkeley offering emergency preparedness classes

The city of Berkeley is offering emergency preparedness classes beginning later this month.

City officials said the Community Emergency Response Team training program , known as CERT, will provide instruction on practical skills to help individuals respond in the critical moments before first responders arrive.

Officials said these early moments following a major disaster are often when emergency services are stretched thin and unable to immediately reach every neighborhood.

The classes will cover a range of topics, including extinguishing small household fires, conducting basic search and rescue operations, performing first aid, and assisting survivors coping with extreme stress.

Sessions will be held at the Fire Department's training center in West Berkeley, located at 997 Cedar Street.

City officials said each class lasts three to four hours and will be offered twice between April 23 and July 25, with both evening and weekend options available.

Participants may enroll in individual sessions or complete all seven classes in the series. Some courses require prerequisites, and officials recommend taking them in sequence.

The city said registration is available through Eventbrite, and space is limited.

