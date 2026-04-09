What to do if you see rattlesnakes or coyotes on your next East Bay hike

Tis the season… for rattlesnakes and coyotes! The East Bay Regional Parks District issued an advisory for hikers this week.

Coyotes and rattlesnakes are native to California.

Right now, rattlesnakes are emerging from hibernation so you might see them slithering around on your next hike. Snakes are an important part of the ecosystem and help cull the rodent and reptile population.

The Parks District recommends hikers keeping a distance if they encounter one but if you get bit, they recommend staying calm and seeking medical attention.

Coyotes are in breeding season and that means they are extra protective of young pups right now. This can manifest in behaviors that make them appear more threatening — like closely following people, loud vocalizations, and baring their teeth.

The Parks District recommends that hikers travel in groups whenever possible and stay calm if confronted.

For a full list of recommendations, you can check out the Parks District's advisories on coyotes and rattlesnakes.

