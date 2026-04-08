Transparency bill for California high-speed rail project moves forward

A bill to withhold certain information about the much maligned California High Speed Rail Project is moving forward in the Assembly.

The legislation gives the Inspector General of the High Speed Rail Authority authorization to hold reports from the public which are deemed to reveal weaknesses or security risks.

Critics like Republican Assemblywoman Alexandra Macedo say it's the latest attempt to shield the project from transparency.

“I mean, it was just on ‘60 Minutes’ this past week that there's national scrutiny of this project that I would think as much information as possible being out there is better. I mean, we're seeing this even with the Capital Annex project of having scrutiny for things being kept secret.”

Supporters of the bill note holds are only temporary. After a determination is made about risks, the Inspector General would have 120 days to release the reports or explain why confidentiality continues to be necessary.

The bill passed out of the Judiciary Committee and heads next to Appropriations.

