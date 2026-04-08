San Francisco Board of Supervisors weighing options for city zoo

The struggling San Francisco Zoo could cost the city tens of millions of dollars, whether it remains open or is closed.

That’s according to a report obtained exclusively by The San Francisco Standard.

The report comes after District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar asked the board’s budget analysts to study the financial impact of three options for the zoo.

They include: Keeping the zoo open, closing the zoo permanently, or closing it temporarily, while the city looks for a new operator.

If the city continues to manage the zoo, the report says it would cost the city about $100 million dollars over three years, with a net revenue of $20 million.

Closing the zoo permanently would cost the city about $15 million annually for three years, with no revenue. Closing the facility temporarily would cost about the same.

Melgar has introduced legislation for an eight-and-a-half million loan to help rebuild and stabilize the zoo.