A new San Francisco legislation could mean a new battery for your e-bike

San Francisco Supervisor Bilal Mahmood introduced legislation on Tuesday to prohibit the sale of uncertified lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries are used to power e-bikes and other electric mobility devices. But people can purchase replacement batteries that do not meet the same safety standards required for many electronics.

The San Francisco Fire Department says that these uncertified batteries have become a growing problem. In the last five years, over 120 fires in the city were started by uncertified lithium-ion batteries.

Supervisor Mahmood said at the meeting that this is especially a problem in his District in the Tenderloin.

"Anyone in San Francisco shouldn't have to be worried about being displaced by a fire due to a neighbor charging one of these," he said.

The measure would make it illegal to buy uncertified lithium-ion batteries in San Francisco, in stores or online. It would also give the fire department the authority to cite violators up to $1,000.

