Today is World Health Day which marks the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization — or WHO — in 1948. KALW’s Rachel Longan has more.

WHO is an international organization that helps support health research. They work on everything from preventing infectious diseases to studying environmental risks to our health.

Ironically, yesterday was National Teflon Day celebrating the invention of a substance that has been linked to many health problems. Teflon has many uses but it’s most well known for coating nonstick pans. Its chemical descendants, per- and poly floral alkal substances or PFAS, have spread everywhere.

PFAS are sometimes called forever chemicals because they don’t naturally biodegrade. They leak into our water supply and food systems.

A 2015 study found the chemicals in nearly 100 percent of Americans' blood. The World Health Organization is currently studying the impact of certain forever chemicals on humans. It recommends that their non essential use be stopped.

Governments, interested organizations and individuals are invited to submit data for the toxicological evaluation to the 18 PFAS. The submission of data is requested before 31st July 2026. This deadline applies to all data.

