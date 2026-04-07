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Supervisor Jackie Fielder taking leave of absence through June

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 7, 2026 at 1:50 PM PDT
District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder pictured at San Francisco City Hall on Thursday, May 29, 2025
Craig Lee/The Examiner
District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder pictured at San Francisco City Hall on Thursday, May 29, 2025

San Francisco Supervisor Jackie Fielder will take a leave of absence from her official duties through the end of June.

Mission Local reports that the first-term, District 9 supervisor announced her decision in a letter to the Board of Supervisors clerk earlier today.

Fielder chairs two subcommittees. In her letter, she asked to resume those roles upon her return.

Last month, Fielder checked herself into a hospital for mental health reasons. Initially, she said that she intended to resign, but Fielder’s supporters rallied around her.A few days later she issued a statement saying that she would take an extended leave of absence.

Fielder was elected to the open District 9 seat two years ago. She represents the Mission District, Bernal Heights, and Portola.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid