VTA could join others in blocking ICE activity on its property

A local public transit agency may become the latest entity to block federal immigration agents from using Santa Clara County.BODY: San Jose Spotlight reports the Valley Transportation Authority’s board of directors on Thursday asked staff to explore a policy to prohibit U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity on property it owns, including parking lots.

VTA staff is also being requested to continue developing safety protocols ahead of the World Cup in June.

The VTA board is expected to formally consider a draft policy next month.

This follows actions by San Jose and Santa Clara County leaders, who have passed policies to create ICE-free zones.

The San Jose City Council voted unanimously in January to ban ICE agents from using 11 city garages and parking lots, as well as the parking areas of 75 community centers and libraries as staging areas or operational bases.