Check out these upcoming emergency preparedness trainings in the Bay Area

This Saturday, Berkeley Public Library is offering a free emergency preparedness training .

Community Organized Relief Effort, or CORE , will be leading the workshop. CORE is an international nonprofit that works in the Bay Area to help communities prepare for climate disasters.

They’ll go over how to sign up for local emergency alerts, make a plan with your loved ones, build a go bag , and set up a stay box .

The workshop will be from 3-4 pm at Berkeley Public Library’s South Branch on Russell Street.

Oaklanders can also get prepped with Personal Emergency Preparedness, or PEP . This free course is a series of presentations, the next of which will be April 8th, 4:30pm , at the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce. Participants will leave with a free go bag!

Oakland also hosts a free two-part training program with Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). The two 4-hour sessions will cover a wide range of topics relating to disaster preparedness. The next session will be May 12th, 5 pm, at Fire Station 1.

If you’re in San Francisco, SFFD’s Neighborhood Emergency Response Teams (NERT) hosts two emergency preparedness workshops.

LISTOS is a workshop for Spanish speakers, taught by Los Bomberos. The SF Ready Preparedness Workshops are 90-minute sessions, the next of which will be on April 15th from 5:30-9:30pm, at 2310 Folsom Street.

The San Jose Neighborhood Community Emergency Response Teams (SJNCERT) meet in person at the San Jose Fire Museum on the second Saturdays of the month. Agendas vary, but typically include radio training, leadership training, and running training exercises.