California election experts warn Trump's order on vote-by-mail ballots will complicate elections

Elections experts are warning President Donald Trump’s recent executive order on vote by mail ballots would disrupt California’s electoral process just months before an election.

Trump ordered the US Postal Service to assume responsibility for sending out vote-by-mail ballots instead of states. He also tasked federal agencies with determining who is eligible to vote.

Kim Alexander with the California Voter Foundation says this is just the latest attack on vote by mail ballots, despite a lot of Californians relying on them.

“This act is trying to gin up support for the idea that there is election fraud happening in this country through non-citizens voting and that is simply not true. There is no evidence that that is happening.”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says he’ll challenge the executive order in court. Trump’s other orders relating to elections were blocked by federal courts who say the President doesn’t have the authority to establish voting policy.

Around 80 percent of California voters cast their ballots by mail in the 2024 general election.

