San Francisco’s HomeRise youth shelter is closing in May

Since 2013, the 5th Street Apartments have provided interim housing for Transitional Aged Youth — or “TAY”. Those are homeless young people between the ages of 18 and 25. Typically, TAY live in transitional housing for one or two years while they wait for permanent housing.

But in early March, 5th Street Apartment residents received abrupt notice that they would have to move out by May 29. In a statement, the city said it would no longer be funding the program.

Participants and support staff have been working to identify alternative shelter placements. Many are confused about the reason behind the closure.

"So, I found out that the shelter was closing from my youth directly, which didn't feel good as a service provider."

This is a San Francisco housing navigator who works with youth. Some of their clients currently live at the Apartments. They asked to be anonymous to avoid getting in trouble at work.

"It's supposed to be a two year program, and so they were like, banking on being able to stay there for a full two years and having that stability."

The housing navigator said that most of their clients who live in the 5th Street Apartments have been able to find other options. But they’re concerned about the quick timeline of the closure, and what it will mean for the city’s homeless youth.

"It was one of the bigger resources, like housing resources that I was able to utilize that I felt good and safe about sending young people to. "

Because they say residents got their own rooms, and didn’t have to pay rent.

The 5th Street Apartments are operated by HomeRise, a non-profit shelter operator.

In a statement, the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing wrote that none of the youth residents would be asked to leave until they find alternative placements.

The 5th Street Apartments are located in SoMa. They’re operated by HomeRise, a non-profit shelter operator that manages 1 7 other properties in San Francisco. The 5th Street Apartments contains 44 bedrooms, and has shared bathrooms and a community kitchen. It also has a workforce development program that is intended to help residents build their professional skills.

According to the city, there are a total of 298 shelter and transitional housing beds for youth in San Francisco. That number includes the 44 that are closing.

HomeRise CEO Janéa Jackson said that closing the 5th Street Apartments will allow them to focus on other, “priority programs.” She said they don’t have plans to re-establish a youth shelter elsewhere.