© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oakland Unified nears end of lead contamination crisis

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 1, 2026 at 8:39 PM PDT
Henryk Niestrój
/
Pixabay

The Oakland Unified School District has some good news that students, teachers, parents and staff can literally taste.

In 2024, the district found elevated lead levels in faucets, sinks, and fountains at more than 40 schools.

Initially, staff, students, and their families were unaware of how widespread the problem was.The district initiated a program to test water levels. It also began repairing and replacing water fountains and filtering stations, while also keeping school communities informed. This included the creation of an online water quality testing dashboard, which is updated every morning.At a meeting last month, district officials announced that the problem is almost solved.

The Oaklandside reports that only two faucets and fountains, out of thousands, remain out-of-service because of lead contamination.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid