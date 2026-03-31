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San Francisco non-profit and department heads formally charged in corruption case

KALW | By Wren Farrell
Published March 31, 2026 at 1:10 PM PDT
A street side view of San Francisco's City Hall, a large rectangular building with many windows, columns, gold trim, and a dome-like structure with a sharp point emerging from the center of it.
Sunni Khalid
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KALW News
San Francisco City Hall

Sheryl Davis was the former Human Rights Commission Executive Director. James Spingola was the former head of the nonprofit Collective Impact.

The charges against them came after an 18-month long investigation into alleged misuse of public funds that were tied to millions of dollars in city contracts.

Prosecutors allege Davis directed more than $4.5 million in city funds to Collective Impact while maintaining financial ties to the organization.

Davis also allegedly approved millions in city funding to a San Francisco non-profit while the group paid nearly $140,000 to her son.

She is also accused of failing to disclose gifts, improperly using discretionary funds, and facilitating the purchase of copies of a book she authored by the San Francisco Public Library.

Davis faces more than a dozen felony counts and two misdemeanor ethics-related violations. Spingola faces four felony count.

Davis and Spignola surrendered Monday morning on arrest warrants and were booked into San Francisco County jail. Arraignment dates have not yet been announced.
Bay Area Headlines
Wren Farrell
Wren Farrell (he/him) is a writer, producer and journalist living in San Francisco.
See stories by Wren Farrell