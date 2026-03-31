Half Moon Bay misses deadline for state-mandated housing plan

The city of Half Moon Bay said it is working on getting into compliance with state housing laws after Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the city could face legal action if it does not allow for more housing to be built.

The city recently received a notice from the California Department of Housing and Community Development, which said that the city's Housing Element does not include the required zoning changes needed for more housing development.

Every local jurisdiction in the state is mandated to create a Housing Element that outlines a plan to meet housing needs for residents at every income level.

Half Moon Bay is one of 15 jurisdictions that received the notice last week, the only one in the Bay Area. The city was given 30 days to respond.

As a coastside city, Half Moon Bay is required to go through the California Coastal Commission for approval of zoning changes in its Housing Element, a process that can slow down the city's ability to build more housing.