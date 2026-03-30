Fielder taking ‘leave of absence,’ staying on Board of Supervisors

San Francisco’s District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder has decided to remain in office, but is taking a leave of absence to deal with mental health concerns.

The first-term supervisor initially told Mission Local last week that she was going to resign from office after being hospitalized. But yesterday evening, she released a statement saying that she will remain in office.

The 33-year-old Fielder checked herself into the hospital last week. She has not disclosed the nature of her treatment.

Fielder gave no indication on when she would return to her duties. She will be unable to vote on any legislation, until she physically appears in the board chambers.