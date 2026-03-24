© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Jose to remove Cesar Chavez name from public properties

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 24, 2026 at 7:39 PM PDT
San Jose City Hall exterior
Daderot
/
Wikimedia Commons
San Jose City Hall exterior

Less than a week after shocking revelations upended the legacy of Cesar Chavez, San Jose has begun to firm up plans to remove his name and likeness from publicly-owned properties.

San Jose Spotlight reports these plans will be discussed this afternoon at the city's Rules and Open Government Committee meeting.

Under the plan, the city would create an inventory of facilities, amenities, and public art with a connection to Chavez. Then they’ll gather community input to help guide renaming decisions.

Chavez called San Jose home at various points in his life. There are several monuments to him throughout the city.

If approved by the committee, it will have to be supported by the City Council.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid