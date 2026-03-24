San Jose to remove Cesar Chavez name from public properties

Less than a week after shocking revelations upended the legacy of Cesar Chavez, San Jose has begun to firm up plans to remove his name and likeness from publicly-owned properties.

San Jose Spotlight reports these plans will be discussed this afternoon at the city's Rules and Open Government Committee meeting.

Under the plan, the city would create an inventory of facilities, amenities, and public art with a connection to Chavez. Then they’ll gather community input to help guide renaming decisions.

Chavez called San Jose home at various points in his life. There are several monuments to him throughout the city.

If approved by the committee, it will have to be supported by the City Council.

