Imports, exports at the Port of Oakland decline so far this year

The Port of Oakland handled more than 163,00 twenty-foot equivalent units in February, down nearly seven percent from January and about 14 percent from a year earlier, as vessel traffic slowed in part because of Lunar New Year-related shipping disruptions.

Port officials said Friday that vessel calls dropped from 86 in January to 72 in February, partly due to planned blank sailings tied to factory closures during the holiday period.

Despite the decline, exports remained stronger than imports. Oakland processed about 87,000 export a 20-foot equivalent of TEUs in February. That’s compared with more than 76,000 import TEUs, underscoring its role as a key gateway for U.S. agricultural and refrigerated goods.

Import volumes fell nearly 20 percent year over year, while exports declined about 10 percent, showing greater resilience amid shifting market conditions.

