Bill to aid conversion therapy survivors introduced

State Senator Scott Wiener announced legislation on Friday that would allow survivors of conversion therapy in California to pursue malpractice lawsuits years after the treatment occurred.

Senate Bill 934 would expand the time limits for filing civil claims against licensed health care providers accused of using conversion therapy. The practice is widely condemned by major medical and mental health organizations as harmful and ineffective.

Under the bill, survivors who were minors at the time of the therapy could file claims until age 40..

Adults could file within 10 years of their last session or within five years of discovering harm tied to the treatment.

Wiener said the measure is intended to strengthen protections for LGBTQ+ youth and give survivors more time to seek justice for long-term trauma linked to conversion therapy.

