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East Oakland shoreline gets a new park

KALW | By Cara Nguyen
Published March 17, 2026 at 2:04 PM PDT
16 people stand together, smiling at the camera and holding a large check that reads "One Million Ninety Two Thousand Dollars." They're standing in front of a shoreline, with blue skies covered in large streaks of clouds.
East Bay Regional Parks District
Congresswoman Lateefah Simon presents a check for over a million dollars to help develop a park at the Tidewater Day Use Area on the Oakland shoreline.

The Tidewater Day Use Area sits on the shores of East Oakland. The plan to turn it into a park is one part of a larger project to restore the East Bay’s waterways.

The Bay’s wetlands are key to our region’s ecological health. They protect against sea-level rise, filter stormwater runoff, and are incredibly biodiverse.

The park will be built with contributions from conservation funds, federal and state partners, measures voted on by California voters, and most recently, more than one million dollars in federal grants that were secured by Congresswoman Lateefah Simon.

"This is actually what justice looks like. It looks like having space and place in our communities for folks to gather. It means having green space for folks to be able to gather and see the beauty of the Bay Area."

The Tidewater Day Use Area is in a historically redlined neighborhood. Total investment in the park will be 16.9 million dollars.
Bay Area Headlines
Cara Nguyen
Cara Nguyen is committed to documenting the people, landscapes, melodies, and histories that make a place home.
See stories by Cara Nguyen