East Oakland shoreline gets a new park

The Tidewater Day Use Area sits on the shores of East Oakland. The plan to turn it into a park is one part of a larger project to restore the East Bay’s waterways.

The Bay’s wetlands are key to our region’s ecological health. They protect against sea-level rise, filter stormwater runoff, and are incredibly biodiverse.

The park will be built with contributions from conservation funds, federal and state partners, measures voted on by California voters, and most recently, more than one million dollars in federal grants that were secured by Congresswoman Lateefah Simon.

"This is actually what justice looks like. It looks like having space and place in our communities for folks to gather. It means having green space for folks to be able to gather and see the beauty of the Bay Area."

The Tidewater Day Use Area is in a historically redlined neighborhood. Total investment in the park will be 16.9 million dollars.

