Fines for illegal dumping could double under new bill

Oakland is pushing an increase in fines for illegal dumping.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee and Councilman Zac Unger yesterday introduced legislation to significantly raise the penalties for illegal dumping.

Under the legislation, The Oaklandside reports the city would double the fine for first time offenders from $750 to $1,500. Second time offenders would be charged $2,000, up from the current $1,000 fine. Those caught illegal dumping for a third time would face a $5,000 – double the current rate.

Oakland currently resets fines every three years, meaning that a first-time offender would be fined the same $1,000 , if they are caught dumping four years later. The legislation would eliminate that loophole.

The legislation would also make it a crime to use a vehicle to dump trash, as well as hauling trash in a vehicle without a license plate.

Next Tuesday, the City Council’s Public Works and Transportation committee will hold a hearing on the legislation.

